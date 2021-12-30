CHANDIGARH : The state of Haryana on Thursday reported twenty three new cases of the Coronavirus variant Omicron.

This pushed the total number of cases to 37 and the one day record was the state's highest daily spike so far.

The official health bulletin released stated that of these 37 cases, 12 are active while the rest have been discharged.

The state continued to register a spike in Covid cases, as 300 new infections were reported on Thursday.

No fresh fatality due to the viral disease was reported in the state.

The total Covid-19 case count now stands at 7,73,361 in the state, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,063.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state has almost doubled in three days, from 536 on Monday to 1,047 on Thursday, while 7,62,228 patients have recuperated, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate was recorded at 98.56 per cent.

In view of a rise in Omicron cases, the Haryana government has imposed a night curfew and restriction on gatherings from Saturday.

It said people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated will be banned from shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places from 1 January.

