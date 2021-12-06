As India's Omicron tally reaches 21, a health official in Telangana said that the state and also the country might see a bit of rise in the number of new COVID-19 variant cases in January and February. “With this variant, the hospitalization and the death rate is low, but we should be careful," he added.

State Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Srinivas Rao on Sunday said, reported by news agency ANI, “As we have seen in South Africa, the Omicron variant is increasing with four times intensity to sixteen times within a span of 1 week to 10 days."

“With this variant, the hospitalization rate and the death rate is low, definitely this is a big relief but this has a characteristic of fast-spreading, we should be very careful."

“From 10 countries, variant spread into 35 countries with 450 or 500 cases, so we have to wait and watch how is the variant is going to behave in coming days," Rao said adding, “So with that assumption and epidemiological perspective expecting a bit of surge in January or February in our country and state."

So far, 21 cases of Omicron cases have been reported across the country. Out of these 21 cases, nine have been reported in Rajasthan, eight in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka and one each in Delhi and Gujarat.

High time to be careful and attentive: Rao

Noting that COVID-19 situation is in control in the state, Rao said, “Our recovery rate is 98.18% so this is not the time for the people to panic, but definitely high time to be careful and attentive"

Since several festivals are coming in the next 2 months, the official urged the citizen to strictly adhere to all the covid protocols like wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, hand sanitation, not participating in large gatherings

However, if there is any surge in the cases the government and health authorities are fully geared up to take the challenge, assured Rao.

Surveillance increased at Hyderabad Int'l Airport

Meanwhile, surveillance mechanism has been increased at International Airport in Hyderabad. In total 979 passengers travelled into Hyderabad from 1 December and 13 of them tested COVID positive.

“Their samples have been sent to genome sequencing to the CDFD, we are expecting the results by today evening to know if the Variant is Omicron or Existing Delta" said Rao.

He said, "Telangana government is fully geared up for any eventuality, we intensified Vaccination programs, yesterday we are able to do around 3.15 lakh doses across Telangana state. In the coming days, we are going to further increase the Vaccination doses."

(With inputs from agencies)

