As India's Omicron COVID-19 tally reaches 358, several states have re-imposed night curfews which is likely to dampen the Christmas and New Year celebrations this year. The list of states include - Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujrat and others.

Here is the list of states that have imposed night curfew:

Maharashtra:

The Maharashtra government on Friday issued new Covid-19 guidelines in view of the surging Omicron variant cases and the upcoming holiday season, as per news agency ANI. As per the new guidelines, gathering of more than 5 persons in public places across the state is prohibited from 9pm-6 am.

Uttar Pradesh:

The night curfew in the state will be applicable from December 25, from 11 pm-5 am, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanth said will issuing a fresh set of COVID-guidelines for the state.

The chief minister also instructed officials to cap the number of people attending events like marriages to 200.

Haryana:

In Haryana, the night curfew will be effective from 11pm to 5am, as per the new guidelines issued by the state government on Friday.

Also, gatherings of more than 200 persons in public places and events have been barred till further notice.

Gujarat:

The night curfew in eight cities of Gujarat – Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar and Junagadh – will be in force from 11 pm to 5 am from Saturday

The curfew timing was recently reduced to be in place from 1 am till 5 am.

Madhya Pradesh:

The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from Thursday till further orders.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "In view of COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh govt imposes night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from today till further orders."

These steps have been taken as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant that is assumed to be highly contagious.

India recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358, 114 of which have either recovered or migrated, Centre said on Friday.

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of 88 cases, followed by Delhi with 67, Telangana 38, Tamil Nadu 34, Karnataka 31 and Gujarat 30.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.