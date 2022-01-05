Omicron tally jumps to 2,135. List of worst-hit states here

Omicron tally jumps to 2,135. List of worst-hit states here1 min read . 10:34 AM IST
Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 653 cases followed by Delhi at 464
A total of 2,135 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and UTs so far, out of which 828 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.
Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 653 cases followed by Delhi at 464, Kerala 185, Rajasthan 174, Gujarat 154 and Tamil Nadu 121 cases.
India saw a single-day rise of 58,097 new coronavirus infections, the highest in around 199 days, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,50,18,358, while the active cases were recorded above 2 lakh after around 81 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.
