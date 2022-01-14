Omicron tally nears 6,000 as India logs 2.6 lakh Covid cases in last 24 hours

Just yesterday on Thursday, the country saw a single day jump of 620 cases of the Omicron variant, the highest so far, taking the total tally of such cases to 5,488, out of which 2,162 people have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,367 cases of Omicron variant followed by Rajasthan at 792, Delhi 549, Kerala 486 and Karnataka 479.