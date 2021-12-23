The total number of Omicron cases in the country has risen to 236, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data shows. Of the total 236 Omicron patients, 104 have recovered, the ministry said.

Telangana has reported 24 new Omicron cases, while the tally in Rajasthan stands at 21. Other states that have reported Omicron cases are Karnataka (19), Kerala (15), and Gujarat (14). Three cases of Omicron have been reported in J&K. Andhra, Odisha and UP, each have reported two cases of Omicron. Chandigarh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal have so reported at least one case each.

Amid a rise in Omicron cases in India, Union Health Ministry has alerted states and Union Territories about the new COVID-19 variant, saying based on current scientific evidence, Omicron is at least “three times more transmissible" than the Delta variant.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in his letter, asserted that Omicron is three times as infectious as the Delta variant of coronavirus and war rooms must be activated to contain it.

Meanwhile, India's active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 78,291, while the recovery rate is 98.40 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020. Total 7,495 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the past 24 hours, while 6,960 patients recovered in hospitals across the country. A total of 434 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

