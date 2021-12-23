Omicron India: Tally rises further; most cases in Maharashtra, Delhi. Read here

Telangana has reported 24 new Omicron cases, while the tally in Rajasthan stands at 21. Other states that have reported Omicron cases are Karnataka (19), Kerala (15), and Gujarat (14). Three cases of Omicron have been reported in J&K. Andhra, Odisha and UP, each have reported two cases of Omicron. Chandigarh, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal have so reported at least one case each.