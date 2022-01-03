NEW DELHI : A total of 1,525 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union territories so far, out of which 560 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry’s data updated on Sunday.

Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 460 cases, followed by Delhi at 351, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu 117, and Kerala 109.

India’s covid tally rose to 34,889,132 with 27,553 fresh cases, while the active cases have increased to 122,801, according to the data updated at 8 am on Sunday.The death toll has climbed to 481,770 with 284 more fatalities, the data stated.

The active cases have increased to 122,801 comprising 0.35% of the total infections, while the national covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.27%, the ministry said. An increase of 18,020 cases has been recorded in the active covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.55%.The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.35%, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 34,284,561, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38%.The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 145.44 crore. India’s covid-19 tally had crossed the 2 million-mark on 7 August 2020, 3 million on 23 August, 4 million on 5 September and 5 million on 16 September. It went past 6 million on 28 September, 7 million on 11 October, crossed 8 million on 29 October, 9 million on 20 November and surpassed the one crore-mark on 19 December.

India had crossed the grim milestone of two crore on 4 May and three crore on 23 June.

The 284 new fatalities include 241 from Kerala and nine from West Bengal.

A total of 481,770 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 141,533 from Maharashtra, 48,035 from Kerala, 38,340 from Karnataka, 36,784 from Tamil Nadu, 25,108 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,773 from West Bengal. The ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

The Union health ministry also said on Sunday that the country’s vaccination programme against covid-19 has been one of the most successful and largest in the world. It termed as “misleading" some media reports that claimed the country has missed its covid-19 inoculation targets.

Since the start of the national covid-19 vaccination drive on 16 January last, India has administered covid vaccine to over 90% of its eligible citizens first doses and 65 per cent second doses. “In a recently published news article by a reputed international news agency, it has been claimed that India has missed its vaccination target. This is misleading and does not represent the complete picture," the ministry said in a statement.

In the fight against the global pandemic, India’s national vaccination programme has been one of the most successful when compared to many developed western nations, it said.

In the vaccination drive, so far, the country has achieved several milestones, which have no precedent in the world, including administering over 1 billion doses in less than nine months, the ministry added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!