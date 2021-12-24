In the view of rising Omicron COVID-19 cases in the country, several states in India have imposed new COVID-19 restriction that are likely to dampen Christmas, New Year's celebrations this year. Four state governments - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha - have already implemented coronavirus-induced curbs, while new rules are likely to be announced in Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.

India logged as many as 122 Omicron cases in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358, 114 of which have either recovered or migrated, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The 358 Omicron Covid variant cases have been detected across 17 states and union territories so far.

Check the new rules here:

Uttar Pradesh:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth-led Uttar Pradesh govt on Friday re-imposed new COVID rules in the state as a preventive measure against new covid variant - Omicron. These include:

Night curfew in the state from December 25, from 11 pm-5 am

The cap on the number of people attending events like marriages has been limited to 200. These events have to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, and organisers will be required to inform the local authorities about these

CM also asked the officials to ensure all traders follow the "no mask, no goods" policy at their establishments

Odisha:

The Odisha government has decided to impose additional restrictions on the eve of Christmas and New Year Celebrations from 25 December to 2 January. Two new Omicron cases were detected in Odisha on Thursday, taking the tally of new variant cases to 4.

New rules here:

Christmas celebrations will be limited to churches with a maximum of 50 people by strictly following the Covid protocols.

Night celebrations on New Year have been banned in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls and other public places across the state.

No celebrations except marriages are allowed across the state, the order further read.

Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from Thursday till further orders.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "In view of COVID-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh govt imposes night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from today till further orders."

Gujarat

Earlier this week, Gujarat government has announced to extend the night curfew in 8 major cities till December 31. These cities include - Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagarh.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra government to issue detailed guidelines today to avoid crowd during Christmas and New Year celebrations as the State is once again reporting a steep hike in COVID-19 cases amid fresh concerns raised by the Omicron variant.

The guidelines will cover the gathering allowed at wedding ceremonies in hotels and restaurants.

Uttarakhand

After the first Omicron case was detected in Uttarakhand earlier this week, the state chief secretary S S Sandhu asked officers to increase vigilance. He further said the state government is considering reimposing curbs like night curfews if necessary for public safety.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare preemptively advised States on 21st December -to impose restrictions like night curfew, regulating large gatherings. increase bed capacity and other logistics and strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behavior

(With inputs from agencies)

