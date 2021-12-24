In the view of rising Omicron COVID-19 cases in the country, several states in India have imposed new COVID-19 restriction that are likely to dampen Christmas, New Year's celebrations this year. Four state governments - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha - have already implemented coronavirus-induced curbs, while new rules are likely to be announced in Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.

