Amid fears around rising number of Omicron Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu government is mulling to make RT-PCR testing mandatory even for travellers from ‘non-risk’ nations.

Tamil Nadu Minister Ma Subramanian noted on Friday, as quoted by news agency PTI, he would seek the Centre's approval to hold mandatory RT-PCR testing on passengers arriving from 'non-risk' countries on completion of their seven-day home quarantine. The decision to seek Centre's approval for the same come after passenger who arrived from Nigeria, a non-risk country, tested positive for the variant.

Subramanian said he would write a letter to the Centre in this connection stating passengers should mandatorily undergo RT-PCR testing on completion of home isolation and only then they should be allowed to go out in public.

Currently, travellers arriving from 'high-risk' countries undergo mandated RT-PCR testing at the international airport while the Health Department randomly conducts RTPCR sampling to 2% of passengers arriving from 'non-risk' countries.

Till date 14,868 people who had arrived to Tamil Nadu from both 'high-risk' and 'non-risk' countries had undergone Covid-19 testing, of which 70 people tested Covid-19 positive and 65 of them were under treatment while five testing negative, the minister informed.

While one passenger who arrived from Nigeria was confirmed with Omicron variant, 28 passengers, including a passenger who arrived from Congo, have been detected with 's-gene drop' raising the suspicion of being infected by Omicron. "The samples of the 28 passengers have been sent for genomic sequence analysis. Results of 10 people have been declared in which eight have been tested for Delta variant, one Omicron variant (December 15) and another non-sequence. The sample of the passenger who has been declared as 'non-sequence' will be tested again", he said.

Subramanian said health department officials were in the process of conducting RT-PCR testing on 278 people who were contacts of the passenger who was confirmed with Omicron variant in Tamil Nadu on arrival from Nigeria.

