While one passenger who arrived from Nigeria was confirmed with Omicron variant, 28 passengers, including a passenger who arrived from Congo, have been detected with 's-gene drop' raising the suspicion of being infected by Omicron. "The samples of the 28 passengers have been sent for genomic sequence analysis. Results of 10 people have been declared in which eight have been tested for Delta variant, one Omicron variant (December 15) and another non-sequence. The sample of the passenger who has been declared as 'non-sequence' will be tested again", he said.

