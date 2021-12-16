Four more persons have tested positive for Omicron in Hyderabad, taking the total number of the Covid-19 variant cases to 7 in Telangana, the health department said today.

Earlier today, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said as many as five more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in the state. The country's first two Omicron cases – a South African national who has left the country and a local doctor with no travel history – were detected in Karnataka on December 2.

A woman in Gujarat's Mehsana district also tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the cumulative tally in the state to five, officials said on Thursday.

Though the official figures are yet to be updated, India's overall tally of Omicron-infected patients stand at over 80.

The new potentially more contagious B.1.1.529 variant was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) from South Africa on 24 November and has been designated as a "Variant of Concern" by the global body.

India's active caseload stands at 87,245. The government data shows around 135.25 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. India's recovery rate also stands at 98.38 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

