GUWAHATI : The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Saturday announced the imposition of night curfew in the state, news agency ANI reported.

The curfew will come into effect from 26 December, 2021. However the night curfew will be lifted on 31 December.

The night curfew will be from 11.30pm to 6am everyday.

According to the order , all the work places, business/commercial establishments, Dine in restaurants, hotels, Dhabas and other eateries, takeway of food items from restaurants/dhabas and other eateries, opening of sale counters, showrooms etc. of cold storages and warehouses, shops dealing with groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, will remain open up to 10.30 pm.

The order further said that jurisdictional DDMAs will fix the limit of gatherings depending on Covid situation in their respective districts.

The order restricted seating capacity to 50% in closed venues.

Religious places are allowed to operate with 60 fully vaccinated persons per hour for iconic places and 40 fully vaccinated persons per hour for other religious places.

The order said that cinema halls can continue to operate with 50% of seating capacity of fully vaccinated viewers and observance of Covid-19 appropriate behavior.

The state handed over the responsibility of Covid Appropriate Behaviour to the district magistrates and superintendents in all public places for containment of Covid-19 virus.

The order mentioned legal action and punishment for those breaking the law during these times.

It said, “ Any persons violating these measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Sec. 188 of IPC 188 and other legal provisions as applicable 9. Any person not wearing mask or spitting in public places shall be fined to the tune of Rs. 1000."

The district magistrates and superintendents have also been tasked with deploying teams to keep vigil at public places and for enforcing Covid Appropriate Behaviour so as to avoid any possibility of surge in CovidD-19 cases.

Night curfew to be in force from 11.30 PM to 6 AM, tomorrow onwards across Assam. This curfew, however, will not be applicable on December 31, 2021: Assam Govt pic.twitter.com/PLytBG3CnE — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2021

The state on Friday had reported 93 new Covid positive cases and two new fatalities.

The state now has 859 active Covid-19 cases.

A total of 2,64,60,017 samples have been tested so far for Covid-19 and the overall positivity rate is 2.34%.

This took the total active case count to 6,20,025 and the the death toll to 6,155 in the state, according to National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

