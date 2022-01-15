Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday announced during a media briefing that the capital city of Maharashtra, Mumbai , has made Aadhar card mandatory to buy self-test kits, news agency ANI reported.

The mayor explained that one needs to submit their Aadhar number to the chemist, in order to keep a record while buying self-test kits.

Decision comes amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai.

The state government has also imposed a several strict curbs in order to contain the rapid spread of the virus.

Pednekar further said that if anybody tests positive, they will have to inform the authorities and upload the same information on the online portal.

Mumbai on Friday saw a dip in cases. The city registered 17% lesser cases than Thursday. It recorded 11,317 new Covid infections in one day. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday declared that the city's tally of infections now stands at 9,91,306.

The Mumbai Police had on 31 December 2021, issued an order prohibiting people from visiting beaches, open grounds, sea faces, promenades, gardens, parks or similar public places between 5 pm and 5 am from 1- 15 January.

