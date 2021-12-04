Delhi airport opened twenty counters dedicated to Rapid, RT-PCR COVID-19 testing at Terminal three for those passengers who have booked their flights online. Move comes amid rising cases of the new coronavirus variant ‘Omicron’ in India.

The Delhi Airport from its official Twitter handle tweeted today, "To enhance passenger convenience, 20 dedicated counters are fully operational for those who have made online booking for Rapid & RT PCR test at T3 arrivals. Pre-book your test and save time,"

"We have also increased the physical booking counters to ensure faster processing," it added.

To enhance passenger convenience, 20 dedicated counters are fully operational for those who have made online booking for Rapid & RT PCR test at T3 arrivals.

Pre-book your test and save time. https://t.co/IIcs5mji68

@MoCA_GoI @MoHFW_INDIA @ushapadhee1996 @JM_Scindia pic.twitter.com/FjdsHYrKiq — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Station Managers of Air India Airlines and Mahan Airlines of the Delhi International Airport were issued a show-cause notice for not following the COVID-19 guidelines.

Three passengers were allowed to board flights without filling the Self-Declaration form on Air Suvidha Portal and uploading a negative RT-PCR report.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.