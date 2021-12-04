1 min read.Updated: 04 Dec 2021, 05:27 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
The airport authorities in a tweet also informed that they have opened more physical booking counters ‘to ensure faster processing’
Delhi airport opened twenty counters dedicated to Rapid, RT-PCR COVID-19 testing at Terminal three for those passengers who have booked their flights online. Move comes amid rising cases of the new coronavirus variant ‘Omicron’ in India.
The Delhi Airport from its official Twitter handle tweeted today, "To enhance passenger convenience, 20 dedicated counters are fully operational for those who have made online booking for Rapid & RT PCR test at T3 arrivals. Pre-book your test and save time,"