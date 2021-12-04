Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi airport opened twenty counters dedicated to Rapid, RT-PCR COVID-19 testing at Terminal three for those passengers who have booked their flights online. Move comes amid rising cases of the new coronavirus variant 'Omicron' in India.

The Delhi Airport from its official Twitter handle tweeted today, "To enhance passenger convenience, 20 dedicated counters are fully operational for those who have made online booking for Rapid & RT PCR test at T3 arrivals. Pre-book your test and save time,"

"We have also increased the physical booking counters to ensure faster processing," it added.

Meanwhile, Station Managers of Air India Airlines and Mahan Airlines of the Delhi International Airport were issued a show-cause notice for not following the COVID-19 guidelines.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}