Omicron threat: Delhi airport opens dedicated counters for those booking Covid tests online1 min read . 05:27 PM IST
- The airport authorities in a tweet also informed that they have opened more physical booking counters ‘to ensure faster processing’
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi airport opened twenty counters dedicated to Rapid, RT-PCR COVID-19 testing at Terminal three for those passengers who have booked their flights online. Move comes amid rising cases of the new coronavirus variant ‘Omicron’ in India.
Delhi airport opened twenty counters dedicated to Rapid, RT-PCR COVID-19 testing at Terminal three for those passengers who have booked their flights online. Move comes amid rising cases of the new coronavirus variant ‘Omicron’ in India.
The Delhi Airport from its official Twitter handle tweeted today, "To enhance passenger convenience, 20 dedicated counters are fully operational for those who have made online booking for Rapid & RT PCR test at T3 arrivals. Pre-book your test and save time,"
The Delhi Airport from its official Twitter handle tweeted today, "To enhance passenger convenience, 20 dedicated counters are fully operational for those who have made online booking for Rapid & RT PCR test at T3 arrivals. Pre-book your test and save time,"
"We have also increased the physical booking counters to ensure faster processing," it added.
"We have also increased the physical booking counters to ensure faster processing," it added.
Meanwhile, Station Managers of Air India Airlines and Mahan Airlines of the Delhi International Airport were issued a show-cause notice for not following the COVID-19 guidelines.
Meanwhile, Station Managers of Air India Airlines and Mahan Airlines of the Delhi International Airport were issued a show-cause notice for not following the COVID-19 guidelines.
Three passengers were allowed to board flights without filling the Self-Declaration form on Air Suvidha Portal and uploading a negative RT-PCR report.
Three passengers were allowed to board flights without filling the Self-Declaration form on Air Suvidha Portal and uploading a negative RT-PCR report.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!