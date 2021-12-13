Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the Union Territory government is ready to impose restrictions if the need arises in the wake of rising cases of new Covid-19 variant Omicron. The national capital had reported the second case of Omicron last week. The man, who was fully vaccinated, had returned from Zimbabwe. He had also travelled to South Africa, his travel history showed.

"We are ready to tackle the Omicron threat. If required, we will impose necessary restrictions. Currently, there is no such need to impose any restrictions...A decision on re-opening of schools will be taken after winter vacation for schools end," Kejriwal said at the launch of the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' initiative, reported ANI.

The CM also said the government will decide on the reopening of schools once the winter ends.

The Delhi government's 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' initiative will start from January 2022. "Under this initiative, city residents (minimum group of 25) can give a missed call on the number 9013585858 to avail free services of a Yoga teacher provided by Delhi government," he said.

On Sunday, India reported five new cases of the coronavirus new variant Omicron. The total number of cases in the country rose up to thirty-eight.

The new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 was first identified in South Africa on 24 November and on 26 November, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared that Omicron is a variant of concern. India's first cases of Omicron were confirmed on 2 December in Karnataka.

