Omicron threat: Delhi ready to impose curbs if need arises, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said the Union Territory government is ready to impose restrictions if the need arises in the wake of rising cases of new Covid-19 variant Omicron. The national capital had reported the second case of Omicron last week. The man, who was fully vaccinated, had returned from Zimbabwe. He had also travelled to South Africa, his travel history showed.

