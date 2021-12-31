OPEN APP
Omicron threat: 'ICU beds, oxygen beds, ventilators should be ready,' says Shivraj Chouhan
BHOPAL : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took stock of Hamidia hospital in Bhopal and said that the state is completely prepared to tackle any situation amid rising Covid cases.

He said that ICU beds, oxygen beds, ventilators have been kept ready and available at hospitals.

The chief minister also reviewed preparations for vaccination of 15-18 age group.

The Madhya Pradesh government had imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am from on 24 December amid rising Covid cases. 

