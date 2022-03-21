Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With the resurgence of COVID-19 cases globally, the Centre on Monday pointed out that the threat of the Omicron has not gone away from India, but it has been able to successfully manage the coronavirus variant successfully. When it comes to saving precious lives, an official asserted “Our effort was 23 times better than the world's overall management of COVID19." India today saw a single-day rise of 1,549 new coronavirus infections, 31 COVID-related fatalities and currently, active cases in the country stand at 25,106. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During a webinar, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said, “Today, India managed omicron surge much better than other countries. Today also, 15-17 lakh cases are being reported globally but India is reporting around 3000 daily cases."

How India managed to tackle Omicron wave? Noting that this was possible due to high vaccination drive, the official said, the global evidence suggested that COVID vaccines were successful in combating the Omicron variant in terms of fewer people getting infected, less severity and lesser deaths. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"India has administered more than 180 crore vaccine doses which in comparison to the USA in 3.2 times and 12.5 times France. The fully vaccinated beneficiaries in India are more than 81 crore which is 3.9 times USA and 15.6 times France," Agarwal said.

"96.74 crore adult beneficiaries have received at least the first dose in India which is 2.96 times the population of the USA and 6.71 times the population of Russia. Whereas, 2.5 core vaccine doses are administered in a single day on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday which is equivalent to the population of Australia. A total of 150 crore doses were administered in less than a year amongst highest in the World," he said.

