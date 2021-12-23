Omicron threat: Kejriwal holds high-level meet as cases rise in Delhi

Omicron threat: Kejriwal holds high-level meet as cases rise in Delhi1 min read . 12:56 PM IST
- The CM is discussing ways to strengthen home isolation management for COVID-19 patients.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today held a high-level meeting as Delhi's Omicron tally surged to 64.
The CM will also discuss ways to strengthen home isolation management for COVID-19 patients.
