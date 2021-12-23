Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Omicron threat: Kejriwal holds high-level meet as cases rise in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT Photo)
1 min read . 12:56 PM IST Livemint

  • The CM is discussing ways to strengthen home isolation management for COVID-19 patients.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today held a high-level meeting as Delhi's Omicron tally surged to 64.

The CM will also discuss ways to strengthen home isolation management for COVID-19 patients.

