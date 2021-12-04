Omicron threat: Mumbai airport revises charges for Covid tests. Details here

MUMBAI : The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport ( CSMIA), on Saturday, announced that it has reduced the charges for Rapid PCR test for Covid-19 to ₹3,900.

The airport would charge ₹4,500 for the Rapid PCR test earlier.

Along with this, normal RT-PCR test costing ₹600 per passenger is also available at the airport, the CSMIA said in a statement.

The reduced RT-PCR test charges will help passengers to avail the Covid-19 test at a minimal cost and enable them a safe and secured travel, the private airport operator added.

The aerodrome has set up 100 registration counters and 60 sampling booths, including 100 Rapid PCR machines, the release stated.

It said that a total of 6,732 international passengers, who arrived here from "at-risk" countries as well as other nations on Friday, successfully completed their arrival procedures.

Of these, 969 international arrival passengers underwent RT-PCR test of which 214 passengers took the standard RT-PCR test and 755 passengers opted for Rapid PCR test, the CSMIA said.

Stating that since 2 per cent of the total flight passengers are required to undergo RT-PCR test post-arrival testing at random at CSMIA on arrival, as per the Government guidelines, preferably from different countries, it said that such travelers are escorted by the concerned airlines to RT-PCR testing area on arrival.

For any of these passenger (from among the 2 per cent), testing positive in RT-PCR test at CSMIA, they are managed as per the laid down standard protocol and their samples are also sent for Genomic sequencing, CSMIA said. Children under 5 years of age are exempted from both pre- and post-arrival testing.

However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during home quarantine period, they will undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol, the airport operator stated.

Besides, domestic arriving passengers are required to be double-vaccinated or must carry a negative RT-PCR test carried out within 72 hours before boarding, it said.

