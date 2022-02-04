Omicron threat: People vaccinated thrice can fight Covid variant, shows study

Those vaccinated with three jabs against Covid-19 can generate a high-quality antibody response, which is helpful in neutralising the omicron variant, a study published in Nature Medicine journal suggests.

The study has found that this antibody response was also seen among people who were infected with deadly virus thrice and those who were recovered from Covid-19 and then received two jabs and those who were jabbed twice and then received the infection, the study showed, news agency PTI reported.

The study was published after tracking antibody response from vaccinated and those who recovered from individuals for two years. A total of 98 recovered persons and 73 people with no prior infection were analysed by researchers during the study. Both of these groups had received vaccination with the mMRA-based Pfizer vaccine.

The researchers from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) in Germany found a total of three exposures to the viral spike protein lead to the production of virus neutralising antibodies that are high in quantity as well as quality.

These high-quality antibodies bind to the viral spike protein more vigorously and are also capable of effectively fighting the Omicron variant. The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to enter and infect the cells, it showed.

The researchers also found the same effect in triple-vaccinated people, those recovered from COVID-19 and then had two vaccinations, and double-vaccinated people with breakthrough infection.

Omicron causes milder infections

Meanwhile, researchers have also found that as compared to earlier variants, Omicron resulted in lower hospitalisation and death, hence, it was concluded that the variant causes less severe outcomes or is less virulent.

However, the research for this particular study pointed out, by the end of November 2021, when Omicron was first found in Botswana and South Africa, most people in this region had been vaccinated or probably infected by another variant during earlier waves of the pandemic. And, previous exposure would likely have reduced the severity of a subsequent Omicron infection.

The milder symptoms may also be due in part to Omicron's ability to cause breakthrough infections and reinfections, including in people with stronger immune systems who are better equipped to fight off an infection, they said.

With agency inputs

