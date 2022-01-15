NEW DELHI : India saw a jump of 2,68,833 new Covid-19 cases in one day , taking the total tally of novel coronavirus cases to 36,850,962, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,85,752 with 402 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate stood at 16.66 % while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 12.84 %, according to the ministry.

However, the Covid-19 curve appears to be on a downward slope in worst-hit Delhi and Mumbai. These cities still maintain India's top spots among cities recording the highest number of coronavirus infections

Maharashtra remains the top contributor on India's Covid-19 curve with 43,211 new cases and 19 deaths recorded in a single day.

Karnataka takes the second spot, with 28,723 cases and 14 deaths in 24 hours.

Delhi, however, registered a slight drop in new infections, where it recorded 24,383 fresh cases on Friday. At 34 fatalities, Delhi’s death toll remained the highest among all states.

Tamil Nadu registered 23,459 cases and 26 deaths on Friday.

West Bengal logged as many as 22,645 cases, along with 28 fatalities. In Bengal, 77.2% of the samples have come out positive for the Omicron variant.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus continues to cause a surge in infections nationally. There were a total of 6,041 Covid-19 cases linked to the Omicron strain, the Union health ministry said in its bulletin on Saturday.

Other states that recorded more than 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases are Kerala (16,338), Uttar Pradesh (15,975), Rajasthan (10,307) and Odisha (10,273).

