'Omicron to spread like wildfire if...': What doctors say about new Covid strain

The doctor also talked about the high transmissibility of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday advised people "not to panic, but to be vigilant" while extending New Year greetings.
In a video message posted by AIIMS, Delhi, Dr Guleria said, "Let me take this opportunity to wish everyone a very happy, healthy, and prosperous 2022. As we move forward, it is important for us to understand that the pandemic is not over, yet we are in a better position."
AIIMS Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria had on 22 December said vaccine and Covid-appropriate behaviour are the only two ways to counter the increasing spread of the new variant.
Dr Sambit, Director (Medical) of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hyderabad, said that India can see a surge in Covid-19 cases by the end of January 2022.
Dr Angelique Coetzee who first identified the Omicron variant in South Africa claimed that India will see a surge in Omicron-driven Covid cases and a high positivity rate but the infection will hopefully be mild.
