Omicron cases: The number of Omicron cases in India jumped to 32 after seven more cases were reported in Maharashtra and 2 in Gujarat on Friday. Omicron is highly mutated variant of the coronavirus. So far, four states (Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka) and one Union Territory (Delhi) have reported Omicron cases.

With 17, Maharashtra has highest number of Omicron cases followed by Rajasthan (9), Gujarat (3), Karnataka (2) and Delhi (1).

On Friday, Maharashtra reported seven new cases of the Omicron variant of Covid, including a one-and-a-half-year-old toddler - three from Mumbai and four from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

Three men, aged 48, 25 and 37, are returnees from Tanzania, the UK and South Africa, respectively, while the four patients are the contacts of Nigerian women, who was infected with the new variant on December 6.

Of the seven, four are asymptomatic while three have mild symptoms.

Of these new cases, four are fully vaccinated, one has been administered with a single dose against Covid and one is unvaccinated. The toddler is not eligible for vaccination.

With inputs from agencies

