Noting that state states are facing the challenge of dealing with the Omicron COVID variant, a Maharashtra health official claimed it appears that though the new variant does spread faster than Delta, there have been little hospitalisations.

"We hope this trend continues. If this happens, Omicron will act as a natural vaccination and may help in its (COVID-19) progression towards the endemic stage," state surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate told PTI.

He added,"During the second wave, the state reported around 60,000 deaths in two months of April and May. Then, cases started declining again. However, if you look at the figures now, the numbers have started increasing again."

The Delta strain went on to trigger another wave of infections in other parts of the world until the recent emergence of the Omicron variant.

According to the Maharashtra health ministry data, from February 19 to April 28, Maharashtra contributed the highest daily infections to the country's COVID-19 tally. Between February 18 to March 3, the state reported 48.5 per cent of the total cases in the country; rising to 59.5 per cent between March 4 an 17, and 60 per cent between March 18 and 31. Between April 1 and 14, it reported 43.2 per cent of the total cases in the country and 21.6 per cent between April 15 and 28.

Meanwhile, till December 27, a total of 167 cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 were detected in the state.

The nationwide case tally of the Omicron variant of coronavirus has reached 653, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. Maharashtrahas recorded the most cases of Omicron in the country, followed by Delhi (142), Kerala (57), Gujarat (49) and 43 (Rajasthan), the health ministry had said in a bulletin.

(With inputs from agencies)

