Omicron trends that are different from Delta, expert explains data

According to the Maharashtra health ministry data, from February 19 to April 28, Maharashtra contributed the highest daily infections to the country's COVID-19 tally. Between February 18 to March 3, the state reported 48.5 per cent of the total cases in the country; rising to 59.5 per cent between March 4 an 17, and 60 per cent between March 18 and 31. Between April 1 and 14, it reported 43.2 per cent of the total cases in the country and 21.6 per cent between April 15 and 28.