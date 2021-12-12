Omicron cases: With three new infections, the number of Omicron cases in India has gone up to 36. The new cases were reported from Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Karnataka today reported third case of Omicron as a 34-year-old returnee from South Africa tested positive for the infectious variant of coronavirus. State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K said that the person is isolated and being treated in a government hospital. “5 primary and 15 secondary contacts traced and their samples sent for testing," he said.

Today, the Chandigarh Health department informed that a 20-year-old man from Italy, who landed in India on November 22 and was diagnosed with Covid on December 1, has tested positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus. “He is fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine. He has been tested for Covid again today and the report is awaited," the department said.

In Andhra Pradesh, a 34-year old foreign traveller, who came from Ireland, tested positive for Omicron, the first such case detected in the state.

The state Health Department said that the person, who first landed in Mumbai, was tested and found negative for Covid. He was then allowed to travel onward to Visakhapatnam on November 27.

"On conducting a second RT-PCR test in Vizianagaram, he tested positive for Covid-19. His sample was then sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad for genome sequencing and the result came out as Omicron positive," said the Public Health Director.

The person, however, did not have any symptoms and a re-test on December 11 showed he was Covid negative. "There are no other Omicron cases in the state," the Director said. So far, 15 foreign travellers who came to the state were found Covid positive and all the samples were sent to CCMB for genome sequencing.

"Of the 15, genome sequencing reports related to 10 cases were received and only one of them was confirmed Omicron positive," the Director added.

Before these two, the total cases in the country was 33 with Maharashtra recording the highest number of infection followed by Rajasthan.

