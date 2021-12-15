Omicron update: Dr VK Paul suggests the most effective step in current scenario

"We need to remember that strength we have today of vaccine development and production would not fulfill our needs just for today. This is also going to help if some other pandemic, zoonotic disease, the infection comes next, I have appealed to them that we need all these platforms strong and resilient. so that we can approach them swiftly through multiple platforms when such a situation occurs again. This is the strength of our country as well as the world," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}