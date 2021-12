Rajasthan today reported four more cases infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

“The health condition of these patients is stable. All previous Omicron cases in the State have tested COVID negative now," said Rajasthan Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena on Omicron cases, as reported by news agency ANI.

With this, Omicron has been detected in Maharashtra (20), Rajasthan (13), Karnataka (3), Gujarat (4), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (6) and Chandigarh (1).

Meanwhile,all the nine people in Rajasthan who were found infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus were discharged from a government hospital here on Thursday after they tested negative for the infection twice, health minister Parsadi Lal Meena said.

Their reports for blood, CT scan and all other tests are normal and they have been advised to remain in home quarantine for a week, he said.

Principal of Sawai Mansingh Medical College, Dr Sudhir Bhandari, said research on the Omicron variant is currently underway.

"The spread of this variant is rapid but it is not as fatal as the Delta variant," he said.

Meanwhile, 38 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Rajasthan, officials said.

Jaipur reported the highest number of fresh cases at 18.

With this, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the state increased to 260, the officials said.

