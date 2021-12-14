Omicron update: Four new cases detected in Delhi, India tally at 49

Four new cases of the Omicron variant have also been reported from Rajasthan

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday informed that four new Omicron cases have been detected in the national capital. This takes the total number of cases Omicron cases to six in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Of the six cases, one patient has been discharged from the hospital," the minister said.

Four new cases of the Omicron variant have also been detected in Rajasthan, informed state health minister Parsadi Lal Meena. “The health condition of these patients is stable," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Total Omicron cases in India have risen to 49 with Maharastra reporting the highest number of infections of the latest variant of the coronavirus. Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Karnataka have also reported cases of the new coronavirus variant.

