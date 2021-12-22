Omicron update: India tally rises to 213; Delhi, Maharashtra report most cases

Omicron update: India tally rises to 213; Delhi, Maharashtra report most cases1 min read . 10:05 AM IST
- The country reported 6,317 new Covid-19 cases, 318 deaths and 6,906 recoveries in the past 24 hours.
India's Omicron tally has surged to 213, with Delhi and Maharashtra topping the chart at 57 and 54, respectively.
Of the total 213 patients, 90 have been discharged after recovery, the Union Health Ministry's latest data shows. Maharashtra has reported 54 new cases of Omicron, Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15), and Gujarat (14).
Meanwhile, The country reported 6,317 new Covid-19 cases, 318 deaths and 6,906 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data shows. With this, the active caseload stands at 78,190 in India. This is the lowest in the past 575 days.
Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday asked states to impose night curfew and strictly regulate large gatherings amid a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in different parts of the country.
