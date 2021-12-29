The spike in Omicron cases has prompted several state governments to impose Covid-related restrictions during New Year celebrations to contain the highly infectious variant. So far India has reported 717 cases of Omicron variant with the highest number of infections in Maharashtra (167), followed by Delhi (165). The sudden spike in Covid cases in the country has forced the eight states to impose night curfews and other curbs.

List of states and union territories that have imposed a ban on New Year gatherings:

DELHI

Among the strictest Covid curbs imposed ahead of New Year 2022, Delhi has topped the list in the country. The national capital has sounded 'Yellow alert' due to the rise in Omicron cases. The city has imposed a night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM. Besides, Restaurants, bars, and public transports will have to operate at 50% seating capacity.

MAHARASHTRA

Maharashtra government has also prohibited the gathering of more than five persons in public places between 9 PM and 6 AM. Restaurants to operate at 50% capacity. Mumbai's civic body has banned New Year celebration programmes in any closed or open space in the city.

KARNATAKA

The southern state has imposed a 10-day night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM. Besides, the Karnataka government has banned New year celebrations at pubs, restaurants, and hotels. Moreover, the state government has prohibited New Year parties and functions in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs.

However, Pubs and clubs have been asked to operate with 50% of their seating capacity from December 30 to January 2.

KERALA

Kerala has banned New year celebrations during the night hours. Pubs, restaurants, bars can operate with 60% seating capacity.

MADHYA PRADESH

The state has imposed a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am as a precautionary measure to keep a check on Omicron spread.

GUJARAT

The Gujarat government has extended the night curfew in eight cities by two hours. The curfew would be in force from 11 PM to 5 AM instead of 1 AM to 5 AM in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, and Gandhinagar.

UTTAR PRADESH

In view of a rise in Omicron cases in several states, the Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a night curfew from 11 PM to 5 AM.

ODISHA

The Odisha government has decided to impose additional restrictions on New Year Celebrations until January 2, 2022. The state has banned night celebrations on New Year in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, and other public places across the state.

