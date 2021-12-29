Omicron updates: These 8 states impose ban on New Year celebration. Check list

The spike in Omicron cases has prompted several state governments to impose Covid-related restrictions during New Year celebrations to contain the highly infectious variant. So far India has reported 717 cases of Omicron variant with the highest number of infections in Maharashtra (167), followed by Delhi (165). The sudden spike in Covid cases in the country has forced the eight states to impose night curfews and other curbs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}