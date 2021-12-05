Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government is on full alert due to the appearance of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

After inaugurating several development projects at Kashipur on Sunday, Dhami, while talking to reporters said that the state government will begin random testing to detect any rise in Covid-19 infections.

“We are aware of Omicron, we have held frequent meetings and high power committee meetings for this. We are doing random testing everywhere, we set a target of 25,000 tests in a day. We are also making people aware," CM Dhami said.

On Sunday, CM Dhami inaugurated several development projects at Kashipur in Udham Singh Nagar district.

“A total of ₹137 crore has been spent on the development of the projects being inaugurated today. We aim to make Uttarakhand the best state in India. PM Modi visited Dehradun yesterday and inaugurated projects worth over ₹18,000 crore," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.