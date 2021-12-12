A man who had returned from Italy and tested positive for a new variant of Covid-19 earlier today has now tested negative, the Chandigarh health department has said.

However, five of his family members have tested positive, the officials said.

The fully vaccinated man had come to Chandigarh from Italy to meet his relatives. The man had landed in India on November 22. He's currently in institutional quarantine.

"A 20-year-old male resident of Italy who was reported positive for Omicron has now tested COVID negative. His 7 family contacts who had been quarantined & were negative earlier were retested for COVID- 5 tested positive & 1 negative; 1 report awaited," the health department said in a statement.

Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Chandigarh had reported their first Omicron case on Sunday. Maharashtra and Karnataka also recorded one more case of the COVID-19 variant.

As per the official tally, Omicron cases have been detected in Maharashtra (18), Rajasthan (9), Karnataka (3), Karnataka (3), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (2) and Chandigarh (1).

Seven of his high-risk family contacts were put under quarantine. They had earlier tested negative for Covid-19 but now they have tested positive.

The Omicron variant was first detected in India in Bengaluru after two people tested positive. The third case of Omicron was detected in Karnataka. A 34-year-old male returning from South Africa had tested positive.

With PTI inputs

