New Delhi: Six people who flew into Delhi from 'at-risk' countries, including the UK and the Netherlands, on Wednesday have been admitted to the Lok Nayak Hospital, news agency PTI reported.

"Four flights originating from Amsterdam and London and carrying 1,013 passengers landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport between 12 night and 6 am. Of these passengers, four have tested positive," PTI quoted a source as saying.

Three patients travelled on a flight from Amsterdam, the fourth travelled on a flight from London. Two more travellers who tested negative but have Covid-like symptoms have been brought to the hospital.

Their samples have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control for genome sequencing to ascertain if they have the new variant, Omicron.

According to the Centre, the countries designated as "at-risk" are European countries, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.

Travellers from these "at-risk" countries are following additional measures on arrival in India from Tuesday midnight.

Under the new norms, RT-PCR tests are mandatory for passengers arriving from the "at-risk" countries and they will be allowed to leave the airport only after the results come.

The government's revised guidelines for international passengers came into effect today. The new rules have been issued in view of the new SARS-Cov-2 variant, which has been designated as a 'variant of concern (VOC)' by the World Health Organisation.

"On the first day of operation of the Guidelines for International Travellers issued by the Centre as public health response measures for control and management of the newly reported variant of coronavirus, which has been designated as a 'variant of concern' by WHO, six passengers were reported to be Covid positive," the ministry said.

