Chandigarh administration has rescheduled the winter vacation amid the concern regarding the Omicron variant of coronavirus. According to the District Education Office, all the government and government-aided schools in Chandigarh will have winter vacations from December 20 to January 7. The schools will reopen on January 10.

However, examinations will continue as per the schedule, and staff deputed on election duty will continue their work, the notification added.

"In view of the ongoing Covid-19 related issues, as per precautionary measure, it has been decided to re-schedule winter vacations in government and government-aided schools," District Education Officer of Union territory of Chandigarh said in a notification.

Meanwhile, in the national capital Delhi, offline classes have resumed for Class 6 and above today, December 18. The classes were shut due to bad air quality in the capital.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) allowed the resumption of physical classes in schools in Delhi.

All the Government, Government aided, unaided recognized, NDMC, MCDs, and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools have reopened today.

