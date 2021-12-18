Omicron variant concerns: Chandigarh reschedules winter vacations. Details here

Omicron variant concerns: Chandigarh reschedules winter vacations. Details here1 min read . 11:24 AM IST
Chandigarh administration said that examinations will continue as per the schedule, and staff deputed on election duty will continue their work
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Chandigarh administration said that examinations will continue as per the schedule, and staff deputed on election duty will continue their work
Chandigarh administration has rescheduled the winter vacation amid the concern regarding the Omicron variant of coronavirus. According to the District Education Office, all the government and government-aided schools in Chandigarh will have winter vacations from December 20 to January 7. The schools will reopen on January 10.
Chandigarh administration has rescheduled the winter vacation amid the concern regarding the Omicron variant of coronavirus. According to the District Education Office, all the government and government-aided schools in Chandigarh will have winter vacations from December 20 to January 7. The schools will reopen on January 10.
However, examinations will continue as per the schedule, and staff deputed on election duty will continue their work, the notification added.
However, examinations will continue as per the schedule, and staff deputed on election duty will continue their work, the notification added.
"In view of the ongoing Covid-19 related issues, as per precautionary measure, it has been decided to re-schedule winter vacations in government and government-aided schools," District Education Officer of Union territory of Chandigarh said in a notification.
"In view of the ongoing Covid-19 related issues, as per precautionary measure, it has been decided to re-schedule winter vacations in government and government-aided schools," District Education Officer of Union territory of Chandigarh said in a notification.
Meanwhile, in the national capital Delhi, offline classes have resumed for Class 6 and above today, December 18. The classes were shut due to bad air quality in the capital.
Meanwhile, in the national capital Delhi, offline classes have resumed for Class 6 and above today, December 18. The classes were shut due to bad air quality in the capital.
The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) allowed the resumption of physical classes in schools in Delhi.
The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) allowed the resumption of physical classes in schools in Delhi.
All the Government, Government aided, unaided recognized, NDMC, MCDs, and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools have reopened today.
All the Government, Government aided, unaided recognized, NDMC, MCDs, and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools have reopened today.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!