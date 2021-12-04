Two samples in Karnataka have shown Omicron strain, the first cases of the new variant in India. One of the persons whose sample showed the strain has returned to South Africa after he tested negative in a subsequent RT-PCR test. The first case of strain was reported from South Africa.

Here is what we know about the Omicron variant in India:

16,000 RT-PCR tests done:

Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya said on Friday that RT-PCR tests have been done of 16,000 passengers from 'at risk' countries and 18 samples have been sent for genome sequencing to determine if they have Omicron variant of the virus or not.

J-K: COVID negative international travellers from 'at risk' nations to quarantine for 7-days

With the emergence of COVID-19 Omicron variant cases, Jammu and Kashmir government, in its advisory, said that international travellers from 'at risk' nations, who test negative at the Srinagar airport, will have to home quarantine for seven days.

After the eighth day, the travellers will also have to undergo another COVID-19 test, and have been advised to "monitor themselves carefully for at least two weeks".

Woman who returned from South Africa to Chandigarh jumps home quarantine

A woman who returned to Chandigarh from South Africa two days ago allegedly broke home quarantine and went to a five-star hotel here, prompting authorities on Friday to order strict action against her for violating Covid protocols for travellers, especially those arriving from "at-risk" countries where Omicron variant has been detected.

Centre anticipates severity of Omicron variant of COVID in India to be low

The Centre on Friday said it anticipates the severity of the Omicron variant of coronavirus to be low in the country given the fast pace of vaccination and high exposure to the Delta variant, a day after the first two cases of the new variant was reported in Karnataka, and that a decision on a COVID vaccine booster dose will be on the basis of scientific guidance from experts.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.