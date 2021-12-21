Omicron variant is milder than Delta in terms of severity, a few patients didn't even get fever: Health experts

"We are giving just paracetamol tablet only if somebody has a fever. We have treated 34 Omicron positive patients till now and the majority of them are asymptomatic. One patient was having low-grade fever, one complained about body ache and the rest of them were having cold-like symptoms. We have just given symptomatic treatment and none of them required steroids, oxygen or antiviral," said Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director at LNJP hospital.

