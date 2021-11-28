NEW DELHI : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Sunday, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to stop international flights from countries affected by the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

In an official letter, Kejriwal wrote, "Our country has fought a tough fight against Corona for the last one and half years. We should do everything possible to prevent the new variant of concern from entering India."

"We should do everything possible to prevent the new variant of concern, recently recognized by WHO, from entering India. A number of countries, including the European Union (EU), have suspended travel to the affected regions. I urge you to stop flights from these regions with immediate effect. Any delay in this regard may prove harmful if any affected person enters India," he stated.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister on Saturday chaired a comprehensive meeting which lasted for almost 2 hours to review the public health preparedness and vaccination-related situation for COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron' and alarmed the siren among countries of the new variant.

As per an official statement issued by Prime Minister Office, officials briefed the PM about the new Variant of Concern 'Omicron' along with its characteristics and the impact seen in various countries.

Its implications for India were also discussed. The PM spoke about the need to be proactive in light of the new variant.

The PM highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals, their testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified 'at risk'. He also asked officials to review plans for easing international travel restrictions in light of the emerging new evidence.

