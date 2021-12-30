Omicron variant of coronavirus has been detected in almost 54% of the latest samples analysed, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said today while adding that it indicates a community spread of the variant.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,313 new Covid-19 cases, nearly 42% higher from a day ago, according to data released by state health department. Cases in the national capital were the highest since May 26, while the positivity rate mounted to 1.73%.

However, no fresh deaths were reported in the city. On Wednesday, 923 cases were recorded in the city with a positivity rate of 1.29%. The positivity rate breached the one per cent-mark after a gap of seven months.

A "yellow" alert under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was sounded by the DDMA on Tuesday, which entails the running of DTC buses and metro trains with 50% seating capacity and no provision for standing for commuters.

Under the GRAP, the 'yellow' alert will kick in if the positivity rate settles at 0.5% for two consecutive days, leading to a host of restrictions.

The 'yellow' alert restrictions stipulate that shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 am to 8 pm.

Marriages and funerals will be allowed attendance of 20 persons while all other types of gathering related to social, political, cultural, religious and festival events will be prohibited. Also, the Delhi Metro will run at 50% of its seating capacity while auto-rickshaws and cabs can ferry up to two passengers. Busses too will ply at 50% of capacity with exempted category passengers.

Jain said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will decide on implementing more restrictions if the scenario continues.

Earlier in the day, Jain had said, "The latest genome sequencing report showed 46% of the cases have Omicron. These people include those who do not have any travel history. It means Omicron is now inside Delhi."

"Indeed, the variant is gradually spreading in the community and its proportion will increase in the coming days," Jain said when asked if Omicron will be the dominant variant in an imminent third wave of the pandemic.

