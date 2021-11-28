In an attempt to control the transmission of new Covid variant, Uttarakhand government has asked authorities to test and isolate people returning from African countries.

Meanwhile, DG (Health) Dr Tripti Bahuguna said, "a person of Udham Singh Nagar, who returned from Congo, has tested negative in Truenet, Antigen and RT-PCR tests. He has been kept in isolation."

Earlier in the day, the Uttarakhand Health Secretary Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, has instructed all the District Magistrates of the state to monitor the people coming from outside along with intensive testing as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 variant Omicron.

The Health Secretary has also given instructions to form monitoring teams at the district level for proper prevention.

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa.

Additionally, Dehradun District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar directed officials to conduct surprise inspections in markets to see if Covid protocols are being followed or not.

In line with the District Magistrate's order, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sadar Manish Kumar along with the police personnel conducted a surprise inspection of the Nirjanpur vegetable market and also fined 17 people for violating the Covid protocols.

During the inspection, the officials also informed the people about the importance of face masks and social distancing in the view of COVID-19.

Kumar also said that the concerned sub-district magistrates have been directed to ensure Covid protocols are being followed in their respective areas.

The new heavily mutated Covid-19 variant spread across the globe is responsible for shutting borders, renewing curbs, and sparking fears for the fight against the nearly two-year-old coronavirus pandemic. he strain has cast doubt on global efforts to battle the pandemic because of fears that it is highly infectious, forcing countries to reimpose measures many had hoped were a thing of the past.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.