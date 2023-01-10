Speaking about the new variants, World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said XBB.1.5 is yet another descendant of Omicron, the most contagious - and now globally dominant - variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. It is an offshoot of XBB, first detected in October, which is itself a recombinant of two other Omicron subvariants. XBB.1.5 has accounted for 27.6% of COVID-19 cases in the United States for the week.