India's third covid wave peak may come within 2-3 weeks if districts such as Bengaluru, Pune arrest the rise of the new infections, according to a research report by SBI.

The report states that Mumbai has achieved its third wave peak - 20971 cases on 7th Jan 2022 - and cases are stabilising in India's financial capital since then.

On Monday, Dr Manindra Agrawal, Professor of IIT Kanpur, said that the third wave of COVID-19, which is caused by Omicron, has reached its peak in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata as predicted by IIT's Sutra model.

These are the main highlights from the SBI report

-Covid-19 cases in US are currently at an all-time high. In the current spike, new Covid cases in USA have jumped 6.9 times

-Countries like UAE, Chile, Singapore and China have more than 80% of their population fully vaccinated. With rising vaccination doses, countries are experiencing lower deaths even while fresh infections surge

-In India, cases started rising from 29th December 2021. Daily new cases is 2,38,938 (7Days MA) as on 17.01.2022 and active cases have reached 16,56,341

-Remarkably, India has fully vaccinated 64% of its eligible population and 89% of its eligible population stands vaccinated with at least single dose

-Currently India’s vaccination 7-day MA is ~70 Lakhs

-44 Lakhs Precaution Doses and 3.45 Cr Doses to 15-18 age group has been administered

-Rural Vaccination share in total vaccination is now at 83% in January’22 indicating the rural populace may be largely protected in the current wave

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.