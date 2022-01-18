Omicron wave decline in India can be as swift as surge: SBI report

Omicron wave decline in India can be as swift as surge: SBI report1 min read . 10:46 AM IST
Covid-19 cases in US are currently at an all-time high. In the current spike, new Covid cases in USA have jumped 6.9 times
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid-19 cases in US are currently at an all-time high. In the current spike, new Covid cases in USA have jumped 6.9 times
India's third covid wave peak may come within 2-3 weeks if districts such as Bengaluru, Pune arrest the rise of the new infections, according to a research report by SBI.
India's third covid wave peak may come within 2-3 weeks if districts such as Bengaluru, Pune arrest the rise of the new infections, according to a research report by SBI.
The report states that Mumbai has achieved its third wave peak - 20971 cases on 7th Jan 2022 - and cases are stabilising in India's financial capital since then.
The report states that Mumbai has achieved its third wave peak - 20971 cases on 7th Jan 2022 - and cases are stabilising in India's financial capital since then.
On Monday, Dr Manindra Agrawal, Professor of IIT Kanpur, said that the third wave of COVID-19, which is caused by Omicron, has reached its peak in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata as predicted by IIT's Sutra model.
On Monday, Dr Manindra Agrawal, Professor of IIT Kanpur, said that the third wave of COVID-19, which is caused by Omicron, has reached its peak in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata as predicted by IIT's Sutra model.
These are the main highlights from the SBI report
These are the main highlights from the SBI report
-Covid-19 cases in US are currently at an all-time high. In the current spike, new Covid cases in USA have jumped 6.9 times
-Covid-19 cases in US are currently at an all-time high. In the current spike, new Covid cases in USA have jumped 6.9 times
-Countries like UAE, Chile, Singapore and China have more than 80% of their population fully vaccinated. With rising vaccination doses, countries are experiencing lower deaths even while fresh infections surge
-Countries like UAE, Chile, Singapore and China have more than 80% of their population fully vaccinated. With rising vaccination doses, countries are experiencing lower deaths even while fresh infections surge
-In India, cases started rising from 29th December 2021. Daily new cases is 2,38,938 (7Days MA) as on 17.01.2022 and active cases have reached 16,56,341
-In India, cases started rising from 29th December 2021. Daily new cases is 2,38,938 (7Days MA) as on 17.01.2022 and active cases have reached 16,56,341
-Remarkably, India has fully vaccinated 64% of its eligible population and 89% of its eligible population stands vaccinated with at least single dose
-Remarkably, India has fully vaccinated 64% of its eligible population and 89% of its eligible population stands vaccinated with at least single dose
-Currently India’s vaccination 7-day MA is ~70 Lakhs
-Currently India’s vaccination 7-day MA is ~70 Lakhs
-44 Lakhs Precaution Doses and 3.45 Cr Doses to 15-18 age group has been administered
-44 Lakhs Precaution Doses and 3.45 Cr Doses to 15-18 age group has been administered
-Rural Vaccination share in total vaccination is now at 83% in January’22 indicating the rural populace may be largely protected in the current wave
-Rural Vaccination share in total vaccination is now at 83% in January’22 indicating the rural populace may be largely protected in the current wave
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!