The third wave of coronavirus in India will peak on 3 February, 2022, an IIT Kanpur study has noted, adding that the country needs to prepare for the third wave of infections after facing severe consequences from second wave of Covid-19.

The IIT researchers --- who assumed that a third wave of Covid-19 may hit the country and followed the trends happening around the world --- have used Gaussian Mixture model to fit the Covid-19 data and make predictions.

In their study, which is not peer reviewed yet and published in preprint server MedRxiv, the researchers used data from countries such as the US, UK, Germany, and Russia that are already facing the third Covid-19 wave.

This project report forecasts India’s third wave of Covid-19 to start around mid December 2021 and the cases to peak in the beginning of February 2022.

"While the timeline can be estimated with some confidence using this approach, the exact peak number of cases (weight factor) cannot be estimated accurately as it involves the vaccination data of the population," the report noted.

The researchers have also considered the data from the first two waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, including confirmed total cases, new cases, total and new deaths from various countries available.

The research team comprised of Sabara Parshad Rajeshbhai, Subhra Sankar Dhar, and Shalabh, all from the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at IIT Kanpur.

"In many countries like the US, UK, Germany, Russia, majority of the people have been vaccinated but still they are currently facing the third wave. So, India and other countries have to build up the defences and be prepared for another wave so that it is not as devastating as the earlier ones," the authors noted.

India on Friday recorded 122 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, the highest so far, pushing its tally in the country to 358.

Overall, the country reported 6,650 fresh Covid-19 cases, increasing the country's caseload to 3,47,72,626.

